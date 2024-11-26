Stellantis NV call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Stellantis (STLA) NV with 5,181 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 35.46%. Mar-25 15 calls and Dec-24 12 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.44. Earnings are expected on February 13th.

