Stellantis Names Christine Feuell Chrysler Brand CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stellantis (STLA) announced that Christine Feuell will join the company as Chrysler brand CEO on September 13. Previously, she was chief commercial officer at Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions.

"Christine heading Chrysler is great news for Stellantis and I'm convinced that she will play an integral and strategic role in setting the new impetus and direction for this iconic brand and unleash its great potential," said CEO Carlos Tavares.

Stellantis noted that Christine Feuell is a well-recognized senior marketing executive with extensive experience in automotive, omni-channel supply chain automation systems and smart building technologies industries.

