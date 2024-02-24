Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Price Target Increased by 6.57% to 28.77

The average one-year price target for Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) has been revised to 28.77 / share. This is an increase of 6.57% from the prior estimate of 26.99 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.73 to a high of 45.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.51% from the latest reported closing price of 26.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 908 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stellantis N.V.. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 6.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STLA is 0.61%, a decrease of 5.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 1,108,892K shares. The put/call ratio of STLA is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bpifrance holds 192,704K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amundi holds 95,226K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105,906K shares, representing a decrease of 11.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLA by 94.67% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 48,878K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,473K shares, representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLA by 15.73% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 47,949K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,488K shares, representing an increase of 21.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLA by 63.27% over the last quarter.

Bank of Italy holds 36,979K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stellantis N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stellantis is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.

