Stellantis N.V. Advances €3 Billion Share Buyback

Stellantis N.V. has commenced the second phase of its €3 billion Share Buyback Program, aiming to repurchase up to €1 billion worth of shares by August 30, 2024. The company plans to cancel the majority of these shares to minimize dilution for current shareholders while allocating up to €0.5 billion for employee stock plans to reinforce an ownership culture among its workforce. Share prices for the buyback are capped at 110% of the average market price on leading stock exchanges.

