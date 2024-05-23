News & Insights

Stellantis N.V. Advances €3 Billion Share Buyback

May 23, 2024 — 02:57 pm EDT

Stellantis (IT:STLAM) has released an update.

Stellantis N.V. has commenced the second phase of its €3 billion Share Buyback Program, aiming to repurchase up to €1 billion worth of shares by August 30, 2024. The company plans to cancel the majority of these shares to minimize dilution for current shareholders while allocating up to €0.5 billion for employee stock plans to reinforce an ownership culture among its workforce. Share prices for the buyback are capped at 110% of the average market price on leading stock exchanges.

