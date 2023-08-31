Stellantis N.V (FRA:8TI) Price Target Increased by 17.21% to 23.31

The average one-year price target for Stellantis N.V (FRA:8TI) has been revised to 23.31 / share. This is an increase of 17.21% from the prior estimate of 19.88 dated February 8, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.17 to a high of 35.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.73% from the latest reported closing price of 16.68 / share.

There are 823 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stellantis N.V. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8TI is 0.59%, a decrease of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.28% to 1,002,555K shares.

Bpifrance holds 192,704K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amundi holds 94,023K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,981K shares, representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8TI by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 37,336K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,492K shares, representing a decrease of 16.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8TI by 488.04% over the last quarter.

Bank of Italy holds 36,979K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,477K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8TI by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 31,781K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,966K shares, representing an increase of 5.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8TI by 232.41% over the last quarter.

