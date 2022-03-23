US Markets
Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz, TotalEnergies jv to invest in battery plant in Italy

ROME, March 23 (Reuters) - Automotive Cells Company (ACC), a joint venture Stellantis STLA.MI has with Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE and TotalEenergies TTEF.PA, said on Wednesday it plans to invest in Italy to build a battery plant.

ACC said it would add to its facilities in France and in Germany a third production site in Termoli, in southern Italy, as agreed in a March 21 Memorandum of understanding with Italian authorities.

ACC did not give details of the investment.

