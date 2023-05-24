News & Insights

Stellantis may limit some gas-powered vehicles in states adopting California emissions rules

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

May 24, 2023 — 04:50 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLAM.MI said on Wednesday it may limit shipments of gasoline-powered vehicles to dealers in states that have adopted California's strict emissions rules.

In a communication to dealers seen by Reuters, the company said to meet the California emissions rules "we may be compelled to allocate fewer conventional gasoline engine vehicles to California states" and more to other states. The Stellantis memo noted 13 other states currently have greenhouse standards identical to the California standards and four more will be adopting California standards for future model years.

US Markets
