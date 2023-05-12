Stellantis, LGES implementing 'contingency plans' for battery plant in Canada

OTTAWA, May 12 (Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis STLAM.MI and South Korea's LG Energy Solution 373220.KS (LGES) are implementing "contingency plans" related to a more-than C$5 billion battery plant investment plan in Canada because the federal government has not delivered on its promises, a Stellantis spokesperson said on Friday.

"As of today, the Canadian Government has not delivered on what was agreed to, therefore Stellantis and LG Energy Solution will immediately begin implementing their contingency plans," Stellantis said in a brief emailed statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.