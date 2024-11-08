News & Insights

Stocks

Stellantis, Leapmotor scrap Poland plans, may make EV in Germany, Reuters says

November 08, 2024 — 11:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stellantis (STLA) and Chinese partner Leapmotor have scrapped a plan to make a second electric vehicle model at a plant in Poland, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The shift in production plans by the joint venture was made after the Chinese government privately told automakers to halt big investments in European countries that supported imposing extra tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, the report noted. The joint venture is instead considering using a Stellantis factory in Germany that produces Opel models and its Trnava plant in Slovakia as alternative production sites for the B10 electric crossover, the report noted.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on STLA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.