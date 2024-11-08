Stellantis, Leapmotor scrap Poland plans, may make EV in Germany, Reuters says

Stellantis (STLA) and Chinese partner Leapmotor have scrapped a plan to make a second electric vehicle model at a plant in Poland, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The shift in production plans by the joint venture was made after the Chinese government privately told automakers to halt big investments in European countries that supported imposing extra tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, the report noted. The joint venture is instead considering using a Stellantis factory in Germany that produces Opel models and its Trnava plant in Slovakia as alternative production sites for the B10 electric crossover, the report noted.

