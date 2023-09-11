Stellantis Launches Third Tranche Of Its Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - Automaker Stellantis N.V. (STLA) announced launch of third tranche of its share buyback program. The program will cover a maximum amount of up to 500 million euros. The third tranche of the program shall start on September 11, 2023 and end no later than December 11, 2023.

The company said in February that it had been authorized a share repurchase of up to 1.5 billion euros, to be bought back by end of 2023.

