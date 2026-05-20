Markets

Stellantis, Jaguar Land Rover Ink MoU To Collaborate On Product Development In US

May 20, 2026 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), the Dutch auto manufacturer, and Jaguar Land Rover or JLR, the luxury auto maker, on Wednesday announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU to explore product development opportunities in the United States.

Under the non-binding MoU terms, both the companies will explore opportunities to create synergies across product and technology development.

Currently, STLA shares are trading at $7.33, up 0.26% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.