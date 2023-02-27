World Markets
Stellantis invests $155 mln in Argentine copper mine

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

February 27, 2023 — 12:55 pm EST

ROME, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis said on Monday it had invested $155 million to buy a minority stake in a copper mine in Argentina as part of its global push to secure raw materials for electric vehicle batteries.

The company acquired a 14.2% stake in McEwen Copper, a subsidiary of Canada's McEwen Mining MUX.TO, which owns the Los Azules project in Argentina.

The $155-million investment will make Stellantis the second-largest shareholder in McEwen Copper along with Rio Tinto RIO.AX, it said in a statement.

Los Azules plans to produce 100,000 tons per year of cathode copper, a key component for car batteries, at 99.9% purity starting in 2027, the carmaker said.

Stellantis, the world's third-largest automotive group by sales, includes Italy's Fiat and Alfa Romeo, France's Peugeot and Citroen, and U.S brands Jeep and Ram.

The group wants 100% of its European passenger car sales and 50% of its U.S. passenger car and light-duty truck sales to be battery electric vehicles by 2030.

In recent months, Stellantis has struck a series of accords to procure raw materials for electric batteries, including last month's supply deal with Finland's Terrafame.

