Stellantis To Invest $406 Mln In US To Boost New Manufacturing Capabilities

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), an auto major, said on Wednesday that is investing over $406 million in three Michigan facilities and confirmed that the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant will be its first U.S. plant to manufacture a fully electric vehicle.

With an investment of $235.5 million, Sterling Heights Assembly Plant will produce the automaker's first-ever battery electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV light-duty truck.

The Ram 1500 REV will be launched in late 2024.

The plant will also build the all-new range-extended 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger.

The company will invest around $97.6 million at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant for production of a future electrified Jeep Wagoneer, one of four Jeep EVs that will be launched globally by the brand before the end of 2025.

With an investment of more than $73 million, Dundee Engine Plant will be retooled to assemble, weld and test battery trays for the STLA Frame architecture and to machine the front and rear beams for the STLA Large architecture.

In addition, Stellantis will invest in excess of 50 billion euros over the decade in electrification to deliver on the targets of reaching a 100 percent passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and 50 percent passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the U.S. by 2030.

