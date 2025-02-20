Stellantis Introduces STLA AutoDrive: Next-Gen Hands-Free Autonomous Driving Technology

Stellantis introduces STLA AutoDrive, a hands-free autonomous driving technology for improved comfort and efficiency in vehicles.

Stellantis has announced the launch of its in-house developed STLA AutoDrive 1.0, an automated driving system featuring Hands-Free and Eyes-Off capabilities (SAE Level 3) for speeds up to 60 km/h (37 mph). This technology is designed to reduce driver workload, particularly in dense urban traffic, allowing users to engage in non-driving tasks while the system handles steering, speed, and distance management. STLA AutoDrive employs an advanced set of sensors for high-precision operational awareness, including during challenging weather conditions, and features automated sensor cleaning for reliability. The system also offers Level 2 and Level 2+ functionalities at higher speeds, ensuring a smooth driving experience. As a scalable and evolving platform, STLA AutoDrive aims to enhance user comfort and efficiency, with future developments potentially increasing operational speed to 95 km/h (59 mph) and enabling off-road automation.

AMSTERDAM, February 20, 2025 — Stellantis N.V. today unveiled STLA AutoDrive 1.0, the Company's first in-house-developed automated driving system, delivering Hands-Free and Eyes-Off (SAE Level 3) functionality. STLA AutoDrive is a key pillar of





Stellantis' technology strategy





, alongside STLA Brain and STLA Smart Cockpit, advancing vehicle intelligence, automation and user experience.





STLA AutoDrive enables automated driving at speeds up to 60 km/h (37 mph), reducing driver workload in stop-and-go traffic and giving back valuable time.





Ideal for commuters in dense urban areas, STLA AutoDrive will allow drivers to temporarily engage in non-driving tasks such as watching a movie, catching up on emails, reading a book or simply looking out the window, reclaiming valuable time.





“Helping drivers make the best use of their time is a priority,” said Ned Curic, Stellantis Chief Engineering and Technology Officer. “By handling routine driving tasks, STLA AutoDrive will enhance the driving experience, making time behind the wheel more efficient and enjoyable.”





The system is designed for simplicity: when traffic and environmental conditions align, drivers are notified that STLA AutoDrive is available. Once activated by a physical button, the system takes control, maintaining safe distances, adjusting speed, and managing steering and braking seamlessly based on traffic flow.





STLA AutoDrive continuously monitors its surroundings through an advanced suite of sensors to ensure high-precision awareness and reliable operation, even at night or in challenging weather conditions such as light rain or road spray. To maintain consistent performance, an automated sensor-cleaning system keeps critical components clear for optimal reliability and functionality.





Stellantis engineers have refined STLA AutoDrive to react quickly and naturally, ensuring that the system feels smooth, predictable and human-like in real-world conditions. Whether maintaining safe following distances or adjusting to merging traffic, the system operates seamlessly to provide a confident, stress-free drive.





At higher speeds, STLA AutoDrive offers the convenience of Adaptive Cruise Control and lane centering functions in Level 2 (hands-on) and Level 2+ (hands-off, eyes-on) modes.





Built on a scalable architecture, STLA AutoDrive is ready for deployment and can be adapted for global markets across Stellantis branded vehicles, ensuring a smooth rollout as commercial strategies align with market demand. The system is also cloud-connected, enabling continuous enhancements through over-the-air updates and real-time data integration for optimized performance.





STLA AutoDrive complies with applicable regulations in supported markets and requires drivers to remain seated, belted and ready to assume control when prompted. It also respects regional laws on driver conduct, including phone use restrictions.





STLA AutoDrive is designed as an evolving platform, with ongoing research and future advancements potentially capable of unlocking:





• Hands-Free and Eyes-Off operation at higher speeds, up to 95 km/h (59 mph).





• Enhanced off-road automation for select models.





With its focus on safety, flexibility and long-term adaptability, STLA AutoDrive represents Stellantis’ next step toward more intelligent, comfortable and intuitive driving experiences.





About Stellantis











Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It's best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep







®







, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders.









www.stellantis.com



















