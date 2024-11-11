News & Insights

Stocks

Stellantis initiated with an In Line at Evercore ISI

November 11, 2024 — 05:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Evercore ISI initiated coverage of Stellantis (STLA) with an In Line rating and EUR 13 price target Stellantis is a pivotal player in the current global auto macro landscape but it is hard to get constructive on the name in the near-term given “significant idiosyncratic headwinds,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says production cuts are required to rein in oversupply while foreign competition is increasing.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on STLA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.