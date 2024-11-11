Stellantis initiated with an In Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage of Stellantis (STLA) with an In Line rating and EUR 13 price target Stellantis is a pivotal player in the current global auto macro landscape but it is hard to get constructive on the name in the near-term given “significant idiosyncratic headwinds,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says production cuts are required to rein in oversupply while foreign competition is increasing.
