Stellantis initiated with an In Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage of Stellantis (STLA) with an In Line rating and EUR 13 price target Stellantis is a pivotal player in the current global auto macro landscape but it is hard to get constructive on the name in the near-term given “significant idiosyncratic headwinds,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says production cuts are required to rein in oversupply while foreign competition is increasing.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on STLA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.