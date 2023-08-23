News & Insights

Oil

Stellantis in talks for potential EV tie-up in China - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

August 23, 2023 — 06:33 am EDT

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Stellantis STLAM.MI is exploring options to partner with a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker as it tries to expand its presence in the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Europe's second-largest automaker is in talks with China's Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co 9863.HK, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Stellantis did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 98052 24616;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.