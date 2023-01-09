Markets
STLA

Stellantis In Deal With Australia's Element 25 For Manganese Sulphate Supply For EV Batteries

January 09, 2023 — 06:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Automaker and mobility provider Stellantis (STLA) Monday said it has signed a binding agreement, under which Australia's Element 25 Ltd. will supply battery grade, high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate for use in electric vehicle or EV battery packs.

Stellantis also said it will make an equity investment in Element 25.

Element 25 shares gained around 15 percent in Australian trading to close at A$1.10.

The five-year deal calls for shipments to begin in 2026, a total volume of 45 kilotons, and options to extend the supply term and volumes.

The company noted that Element 25 will source the material from its Butcherbird project in Western Australia and plans to construct a processing facility in the United States.

As part of its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis plans to invest more than 30 billion euros through 2025 in its electrification and software development.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.