Stellantis has unbalanced governance between Italian, French shareholders - Italy minister

ROME, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis STLAM.MI has an "unbalanced, absolutely not equal" shareholding structure between its French and Italian stakeholders, Italian Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Friday.

Stellantis' board counts 11 members, including five picked by its leading shareholder Exor EXOR.AS, the vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family, and five representing French shareholders, plus CEO Carlos Tavares, who is Portuguese.

The governance of the auto maker was established when Stellantis was created from the merger, in 2021, of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA.

