Stellantis Has Slipped Off Investors' Radar. Does a Huge Beat Say Think Again?

Key Points

Stellantis shipments in North America jumped 17% during the first quarter.

Tariff refunds helped turn North America adjusted operating income positive.

There was downside in the earnings, too, and investors still have questions.

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Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) has a lot on its plate right now. The automaker is undergoing a new leadership transition, making tough decisions about overcapacity in North America and Europe, reversing its ambitious electric vehicle (EV) plans for a $26 billion charge, and trying to mend relations with suppliers and dealers.

Over the past three years alone, Stellantis has shed half its value and fallen off investors' radar. The first quarter could be exactly what investors need to consider this beaten-down stock once again.

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North America drives results

Stellantis' shipments in North America jumped 17% during the first quarter, which drove a reversal in the bottom line and topped analyst earnings estimates. First-quarter net revenue increased 6% to 38.1 billion euros, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating income checked in at 960 million euros, or $1.12 billion, which was well ahead of analyst expectations of 568 million euros and nearly triple the prior year's 327 million euros. It was also a reversal in the bottom line, with net profit climbing to 377 million euros for the first quarter, compared to a 387 million euro loss a year ago.

"As we initiate quarterly reporting, the first three months of 2026 reflect the early results of our actions to return Stellantis to sustainable, profitable growth. The products we launched in 2025 have been well received and we're confident that the 10 new vehicles planned for 2026 will build on this momentum." said Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa in a press release.

Not so fast

At first glance, these results seem overwhelmingly positive for the automotive company, but there are some drawbacks. Stellantis' industrial cash flow remained negative 1.9 billion euros during the first quarter, which was rough but still an improvement from the prior year's 3 billion euro cash burn. Industrial free cash flows are only expected to turn positive next year.

While North America is expected to be a large contributor to Stellantis' planned turnaround, the automaker still has challenges. North America adjusted operating income checked in at 263 million euros, but that would have been a negative result without tariff refunds.

What it all means

Those drawbacks will have investors debating not only the quality of Stellantis' earnings beat but also the sustainability. While it was a bit messy, the first quarter was a step forward for Stellantis, and now investor focus will turn to the company's 2026 Investor Day presentation on May 21. Look for the company to detail plans for which brands it will focus investment on to help drive its global turnaround.

Stellantis is proving it can take steps forward in its turnaround, but investors would be wise to watch this from the sidelines until there's more concrete improvement in cash flows and fewer one-off benefits to support earnings.

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Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.