Stellantis halts battery plant construction over dispute with Canadian govt

Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

May 15, 2023 — 11:06 am EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil and Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, May 15 (Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis STLAM.MI has stopped all construction at a more-than C$5 billion ($3.74 billion) electric vehicles battery manufacturing plan in Windsor, Canada, over a disagreement with the federal government about subsidies, a spokesperson for the company said on Monday.

"Effective immediately, all construction related to the battery module production on the Windsor site has stopped," the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Canada's Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move comes days after the carmaker and South Korea's LG Energy Solution Ltd 373220.KS (LGES) said they were implementing "contingency plans" related to a more-than C$5 billion ($3.74 billion) battery plant investment in Canada.

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

