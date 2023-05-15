News & Insights

Stellantis halts battery plant construction over dispute with Canada govt

May 15, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, May 15 (Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis STLAM.MI has stopped all construction at a more-than C$5 billion ($3.74 billion) electric vehicles battery manufacturing plan in Windsor, Canada over a disagreement with the federal government about subsidies, a spokesperson for the company said on Monday.

"As of today, the Canadian Government has not delivered on what was agreed to therefore Stellantis and LG Energy Solution will begin implementing their contingency plans. Effective immediately, all construction related to the battery module production on the Windsor site has stopped," the spokesperson said

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

