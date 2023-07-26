News & Insights

Markets
STLA

Stellantis H1 Profit Rises, Net Revenues Up 12%; Confirms FY23 Guidance

July 26, 2023 — 02:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Stellantis (STLA) reported first half net profit of 10.9 billion euros, up 37% from last year. Adjusted operating income was 14.1 billion euros, up 11%. Net revenues were 98.4 billion euros, up 12% primarily due to higher shipments.

"Our outstanding performance in the first half of this year supports our long-term sustainability and our ability to achieve the bold ambitions of our Dare Forward 2030 plan. We are well-positioned for the remainder of 2023 and beyond," said, Carlos Tavares, CEO.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.