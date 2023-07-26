Stellantis H1 Profit Rises, Net Revenues Up 12%; Confirms FY23 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Stellantis (STLA) reported first half net profit of 10.9 billion euros, up 37% from last year. Adjusted operating income was 14.1 billion euros, up 11%. Net revenues were 98.4 billion euros, up 12% primarily due to higher shipments.

"Our outstanding performance in the first half of this year supports our long-term sustainability and our ability to achieve the bold ambitions of our Dare Forward 2030 plan. We are well-positioned for the remainder of 2023 and beyond," said, Carlos Tavares, CEO.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.