Stellantis H1 Profit Rises; Confirms FY22 Margin View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), comprising Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and France's Peugeot S.A., reported Thursday that its first-half net profit was 7.96 billion euros, up from 5.80 billion euros a year ago.

On a pro forma basis, net profit climbed 34 percent from last year's 5.94 billion euros.

Adjusted operating income was 12.37 billion euros, a growth of 44 percent on a pro forma basis. Adjusted operating income margin of 14.1 percent grew 270 basis points on a pro forma basis.

Net revenues were 88 billion euros, higher than last year's 72.61 billion euros. Revenues grew 17 percent on a pro forma basis mainly reflecting strong net pricing.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expect a double-digit adjusted operating income margin in 2022.

