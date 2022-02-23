Stellantis FY Pro Forma Net Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), comprising Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and France's Peugeot S.A., reported that its pro forma net profit for fiscal year 2021 climbed to 13.35 billion euros from 4.79 billion euros in the previous year.

Net profit from continuing operation was 13.22 billion euros, up from 2.34 billion euros in the previous year.

Pro forma adjusted operating income nearly doubled to 18.0 billion euros, with 11.8% margin and all segments profitable.

Annual pro forma net revenues were 152.12 billion euros up from 133.88 billion euros last year.

Stellantis targets a double-digit operating income margin in 2022.

The company will pay 3.3 billion euros ordinary dividend, subject to shareholder approval.

Stellantis also unveiled ambitious electrification and software plans in the year, with planned investments of more than 30 billion euros through 2025 and strong partnerships announced in battery technology, battery materials and software development.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.