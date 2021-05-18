Markets
Stellantis, Foxconn To Form Mobile Drive JV For Digital Cockpits, Personalized Connected Services

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Carmaker Stellantis N.V. (STLA) announced Tuesday that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., popularly known as Foxconn, together with its unit FIH Mobile Ltd.

The companies agreed to form Netherlands-based Mobile Drive, a 50/50 voting rights joint venture to develop breakthrough digital cockpits and personalized connected services.

Mobile Drive JV will combine Stellantis' vehicle design and engineering expertise with Foxconn's global development in the rapidly changing software and hardware realms of smartphones and consumer electronics.

Stellantis and Foxconn will co-own all development by Mobile Drive. The joint venture will operate as an automotive supplier, competitively bidding to supply software solutions and related hardware for Stellantis and other interested automakers.

Chairman Young Liu at Foxconn said, "The vehicles of the future will be increasingly software driven and software defined. Customers today and, in the future, demand and expect ever increasing software driven and creative solutions to connect the drivers and passengers with the vehicle inside and out. Mobile Drive will meet and exceed these expectations with teams of designers and software and hardware engineers."

