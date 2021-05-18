Stellantis, Foxconn to form JV for connectivity solutions

MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI, STLA.PA and iPhone assembler Foxconn 2317.TW said on Tuesday they plan to create a joint-venture that will supply in-car and connected-car technologies.

The two companies have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to form Mobile Drive, a 50-50 joint venture based in the Netherlands.

Mobile Drive will operate as an automotive supplier, and take part in tenders to provide software solutions and related hardware for Stellantis and other interested automakers, the companies said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Valentina Za)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9450; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.flak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.