Stellantis Forms Interim Executive Committee Amid CEO Search

December 02, 2024 — 01:21 pm EST

Stellantis (IT:STLAM) has released an update.

Stellantis has announced the formation of an interim Executive Committee led by John Elkann to oversee operations as the search for a new CEO progresses, with the decision expected by mid-2025. This strategic move is part of Stellantis’ ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability, aiming to transition into a technology company with zero net carbon emissions by 2038.

