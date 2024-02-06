News & Insights

Stellantis exploring sale of anonymised data packages to service providers

February 06, 2024 — 04:41 am EST

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLA.MI is in discussions with customers about offering anonymised data packages from its vehicles to service providers, an executive said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier report in German media outlet WELT.

The carmaker is currently in talks with customers over securing their consent, said Sanjiv Ghate, head of the responsible business unit at Stellantis, Mobilisights.

The types of data that could be sold include information on how an electric car's battery status changes dependent on road or weather conditions, which could help city planners identify where charging points are needed, according to Ghate.

Other use cases included linking traffic data to economic data to understand movement around individual neighbourhoods or assessing road conditions to determine where there is a need for repairs.

The company would also be open to making data available to researchers or government agencies with the appropriate licensing, he said, adding he was open to collaborations with other data providers.

