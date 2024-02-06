Stellantis' Elkann meets Italy's economy minister amid tensions

MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLAM.MI Chairman John Elkann held talks with Italy's president and economy minister in Rome on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the automaker said, amid tensions between the company and the government.

Tuesday's talks were part of regular institutional meetings Elkann holds in Rome around every six months, the spokesperson said.

Besides talks with Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Elkann also met with the Governor of the Bank of Italy Fabio Panetta.

Elkann spoke about Stellantis' activities in Italy, confirmed its current industrial projects and its commitment to ongoing talks with the government, unions and suppliers on boosting automotive production in Italy, the spokesperson said.

Stellantis, the product of the 2021 merger between France's PSA and Fiat Chrysler, is Italy's sole major automaker. It has a 14-brand portfolio including Citroen, Jeep, Opel and Alfa Romeo. Its chairman Elkann hails from the Agnelli dynasty, Fiat's founding family.

The Agnelli family's investing company, Netherlands-based Exor EXOR.AS, is Stellantis single largest shareholder.

