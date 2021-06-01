Stellantis discussing conditions with Rome to build gigafactory in Italy - source

Adds details

PARIS/MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLA.MI, STLA.PA is discussing conditions with Rome to build a gigafactory in Italy as part of the carmaker's plan to support its expansion into electric mobility, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

"Discussions are just at the stage of an exchange on the principle of creating a gigafactory in order to cover (Stellantis') future needs. These conditions will have to be studied with Italian authorities," the source said, adding that nothing had yet been decided.

Stellantis declined to comment.

In its 205 billion euro ($251 billion) recovery plan, Italy will spend almost 24 billion euros on the transition to cleaner energy and sustainable mobility. As part of this, Rome plans to invest one billion euros to enhance its battery, and solar and wind power industries.

In April Stellantis, which was formed at the beginning of this year through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, said additional gigafactories in Europe and in the United States would be decided this year.

The group currently has two gigafactory projects in Europe, one in France and one in Germany, in a joint venture with a subsidiary of TotalEnergies.

The two sites represent a total investment of 5 billion euros and should allow production of batteries for one million cars per year on the basis of a cumulative 48 GWh capacity.

Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares and Chairman John Elkann held a virtual meeting last week with Italy's industry minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.

"An exchange took place on the principle of the coverage of Stellantis needs in batteries, and given the group produces numerous vehicles in Italy, there would be a shared interest in discussing the conditions of a gigafactory in Italy," the source said.

($1 = 0.8165 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Giulio Piovaccari Writing by Giulio Piovaccari Editing by Joe White and Mark Potter)

