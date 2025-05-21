Markets
Stellantis To Develop Metro Detroit Megahub In Michigan

(RTTNews) - Stellantis announced a $388 million investment to develop a Metro Detroit Megahub in Van Buren Township, Michigan. The new facility, set to launch in 2027, will feature AutoStore automated storage and retrieval systems. The investment in the Metro Detroit Megahub builds upon Stellantis' 2023 UAW contract agreements.

Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president and head of Mopar North America, said: "With the Metro Detroit Megahub, we're building a faster, smarter and more reliable parts distribution network that puts their needs first."

Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

