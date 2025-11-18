Markets

Stellantis Customers To Gain Access To 28,000 Tesla Superchargers Starting 2026

November 18, 2025 — 08:30 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Stellantis announced the adoption of the North American Charging System (NACS) for select battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in North America, Japan, and South Korea. This strategic move will provide Stellantis customers with future access to more than 28,000 Tesla Superchargers across all five countries, significantly expanding fast-charging convenience and enabling greater confidence in long-distance travel.

Beginning in early 2026, Stellantis BEVs in North America will be compatible with Tesla Supercharger locations, with Japan and South Korea following in 2027. This rollout will start with existing North American BEVs such as the Jeep Wagoneer S and Dodge Charger Daytona, and will later include the all-electric 2026 Jeep Recon along with other upcoming models.

Further details regarding network accessibility and adapter solutions for current Stellantis BEV models across brands in North America, Japan, and South Korea will be shared at a later stage.

