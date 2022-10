Stellantis, China's GAC joint venture to file for bankruptcy

Corrects dateline

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLA.MI said that shareholders of its loss-making joint venture producing Jeep vehicles in China have approved it to file for bankruptcy.

The European carmaker said it has fully impaired the value of its investment in the venture in its results for the fist half of 2022, in a statement.

Stellantis had terminated the joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group 601238.SS in July, only months after it said it would raise its stake in the business.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.