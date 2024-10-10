News & Insights

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares To Retire In Early 2026; Names Doug Ostermann CFO

October 10, 2024

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Carlos Tavares, will retire at the conclusion of his contract in early 2026. It also announced management changes, effective immediately.

The company appointed Doug Ostermann as Chief Financial Officer succeeding Natalie Knight who will leave the Company.

The company has appointed Antonio Filosa as Chief Operating Officer for North America, in addition to his role as CEO of the Jeep brand. He succeeds Carlos Zarlenga, whose next position will be announced at a later date.

Jean-Philippe Imparato is appointed Chief Operating Officer Enlarged Europe in addition to his role as CEO of Pro One succeeding Uwe Hochgeschurtz who will leave the Company.

Gregoire Olivier is appointed as Chief Operating Officer China and remains the Liaison Officer to Leapmotor, leveraging his expert knowledge and experience of the Chinese market.

Santo Ficili is appointed CEO of Maserati and Alfa Romeo and member of the Top Executive Team, taking advantage of his extensive knowledge of the automotive sector and commercial operations. Davide Grasso's next position will be subject to a further announcement.

