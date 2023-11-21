News & Insights

US Markets

Stellantis, CATL sign preliminary deal for LFP battery supply in Europe, consider JV

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

November 21, 2023 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Giulio Piovaccari for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis STLAM.MI and Chinese EV battery giant CATL 300750.SZ said on Tuesday they signed a preliminary agreement for the supply of battery cells and modules for the automaker's electric vehicle (EV) production in Europe.

The two companies said in a joint statement they were also considering a possible investment to set up a 50-50 joint venture to support the automakers' electrification strategy.

Based on the agreement, for which financial details were not provided, CATL will supply lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries to the Franco-Italian automaker, owner of brands including Jeep, Peugeot, Fiat and Alfa Romeo.

LFP batteries will allow Stellantis to offer high-quality, durable and affordable EVs in the passenger car, crossover and small and medium sized SUV segments, they said.

Stellantis and CATL said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) announced on Tuesday outlined a long-term collaboration between the two groups, including "identifying opportunities to further strengthen the battery value chain".

"We believe the partnership will be a decisive step on both parties' journey towards carbon neutrality goals," CATL Chairman and General Manager Robin Zeng said.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said the MoU on LFP battery chemistry was "another ingredient in our long-term strategy to protect freedom of mobility for the European middle class".

For its EV battery needs in Europe Stellantis is building three gigafactories, in France, Germany and Italy through its ACC joint venture with Mercedes MBGn.DE and TotalEnergies TTEF.PA, while others might follow in the region. Since its creation in early 2021 through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, it has lined up several supply agreements for materials needed for its global EV production.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.