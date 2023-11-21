Stellantis, CATL plan factory in Europe to make cheaper EV batteries

By Giulio Piovaccari

MILAN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLAM.MI said on Tuesday it plans to build an electric vehicle battery plant with China's CATL 300750.SZ in Europe, its fourth one in the region, as the European carmaker seeks to make cheaper batteries and more affordable EVs.

The two companies announced a preliminary agreement for the supply of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells and modules for the automaker's EV production in Europe and said they were also considering setting up a 50-50 joint venture in the region.

Stellantis Global Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain Maxime Picat said the JV plan with CATL was aimed at building a new gigafactory in Europe to make LFP batteries. They are cheaper to produce but less powerful compared with nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) ones, the other current mainstream technology.

Europe's carmakers and governments are pouring billions of euros into building battery plants on their home turf to reduce their dependency on Asia. At the same time, Chinese battery makers like CATL are building plants in Europe for European-made EVs.

CATL Chairman and General Manager Robin Zeng said the partnership "will be a decisive step on both parties' journey towards carbon neutrality goals".

Under Tuesday's agreement, CATL will also initially supply LFP batteries to the Franco-Italian automaker for EVs in its passenger car, crossover and small and medium sized SUV segments.

Since its creation in early 2021 through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, it has lined up several supply agreements for materials needed for its global EV production.

