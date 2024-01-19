News & Insights

US Markets
AZO

Stellantis buys Brazil's DPaschoal in another components push in Latam

January 19, 2024 — 01:22 pm EST

Written by Alberto Alerigi Jr. for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLAM.MI said on Friday it is buying a 70% controlling stake in Brazilian automotive services firm DPaschoal, in the automaker's latest move to expand its presence in Latin America.

Stellantis did not provide details of how much it paid for the stake.

The carmaker, which had focused on selling auto parts to its own car stores in Brazil, will expand its presence in Latin America's largest economy through the acquisition. DPaschoal's has 123 stores and 2,800 employees in the country, the companies said in a presentation.

The deal comes as U.S. auto parts retailer AutoZone AZO.N has also been expanding its presence in Brazil with new store openings, and it follows Stellantis' acquisition of a controlling stake in Argentina's auto components chain Norauto last year.

The "auto parts market is very dispersed in Brazil", Stellantis components and services vice-president for South America Paulo Solti told journalists.

With the "DPaschoal acquisition, which is number two in the sector, we become the largest auto parts distributor in Brazil and Latin America", he said.

Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis president for South America, added that DPaschoal's annual revenue is about 2.5 billion reais ($507.87 million), which is slightly less than the Stellantis' MOPAR components operations in the country.

($1 = 4.9225 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; writing by Andre Romani. Editing by Jane Merriman)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.