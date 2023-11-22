News & Insights

Stellantis buys back shares worth $1 bln from Chinese JV partner Dongfeng

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

November 22, 2023 — 05:29 pm EST

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLAM.MI said on Wednesday it has repurchased 50 million common shares from Dongfeng Motor (Hong Kong) International 0489.HK for about 934 million euros ($1.02 billion).

Stellantis, which has a joint venture with Dongfeng Motor in China, said it plans to cancel these shares and the transaction with Dongfeng would not impact its 1.5 billion euros open-market repurchase program.

The program, announced on Feb. 22, is expected to complete by the end of 2023.

Chinese automaker Dongfeng would retain 49.2 million common shares, which represents 1.58% of Stellantis' share capital post-cancellation.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

