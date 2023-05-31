Stellantis Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for STLA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Stellantis NV (Symbol: STLA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.31, changing hands as low as $15.13 per share. Stellantis NV shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, STLA's low point in its 52 week range is $11.37 per share, with $18.9651 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.13.
