Stellantis Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for STLA

In trading on Monday, shares of Stellantis NV (Symbol: STLA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.43, changing hands as low as $18.71 per share. Stellantis NV shares are currently trading down about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STLA's low point in its 52 week range is $14.88 per share, with $21.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.90.

