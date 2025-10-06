Stellantis Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for STLA

In trading on Monday, shares of Stellantis NV (Symbol: STLA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.84, changing hands as high as $10.88 per share. Stellantis NV shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STLA's low point in its 52 week range is $8.393 per share, with $14.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.94.

