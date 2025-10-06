Markets
STLA

Stellantis Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for STLA

October 06, 2025 — 11:12 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of Stellantis NV (Symbol: STLA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.84, changing hands as high as $10.88 per share. Stellantis NV shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Stellantis NV 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, STLA's low point in its 52 week range is $8.393 per share, with $14.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Investing 5th Edition eBook Download
 QGRW Options Chain
 Institutional Holders of CNO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Investing 5th Edition eBook Download-> QGRW Options Chain-> Institutional Holders of CNO-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.