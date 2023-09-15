News & Insights

Stellantis boosts wage hike offer to 19.5%, seeks concessions, UAW says- Detroit News

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

September 15, 2023 — 08:18 pm EDT

Written by Chandni Shah for Reuters ->

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Stellantis' STLAM.MI latest offer to the striking United Auto Workers includes hiking wages by 19.5% and making salaried workers hourly, The Detroit News reported on Friday, citing the union.

The offer also includes consolidating aftersales parts plants and increasing the number of supplemental workers the jeep maker can use, the report said.

