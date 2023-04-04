US Markets
STLA

Stellantis, BMW in talks with Panasonic over new EV battery plants - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

April 04, 2023 — 10:46 am EDT

Written by Pratyush Thakur, Giulio Piovaccari, Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

Adds details

April 4 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLAM.MI and BMW BMWG.DE are in talks with Panasonic Holdings 6752.T about teaming up to build electric vehicle battery plants in North America, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the talks.

Global automakers are investing billions of dollars to setup battery plants for electric vehicles, as demand surges for less polluting transport amid a push by governments to make them more affordable.

Stellantis, the world's third-largest automotive group by sales, has already announced two EV battery plants in North America - one with LG Energy Solution Ltd 373220.KS in Canada and another in Indiana with Samsung SDI Co006400.KS.

Stellantis is discussing with Panasonic as a possible partner for the third factory, according to the WSJ report.

The automaker declined to comment on the report. BMW was not immediately available for a comment.

"We are examining various growth strategies for our automotive battery business, but there is no further information that we can share at the moment aside from what we have already announced," the Panasonic spokesperson said in an emailed response.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru, Giulio Piovaccari in Milan, Daniel Leussink in Tokyo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((pratyush.thakur@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.