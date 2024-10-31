News & Insights

Stocks

Stellantis backs FY24 inventory view 330,000 units of dealer inventory

October 31, 2024 — 05:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Backs FY24 North American shipment view of declines of more than 200,000 vehicles in the second half of 2024. Backs FY24 adjusted operating income margin view 5.5%-7%. Backs FY24 industrial free cash flow down EUR 5B-EUR10B.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on STLA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.