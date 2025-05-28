Markets
STLA

Stellantis Appoints Antonio Filosa As New CEO

May 28, 2025 — 04:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Antonio Filosa as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The automotive manufacturer said that Filosa will assume office on June 23, while John Elkann will continue in his role as Executive Chairman.

In December last year, Stellantis N.V. then CEO Carlos Tavares had resigned following different views about the automaker.Tavares was to retire at the conclusion of his contract in early 2026. In February this year, the company had said it was on the look out for a new CEO, and expected a permanent position within the first half of 2025.

With over 25 years in the automotive industry, Filosa has held key leadership roles across North and South America in Stellantis. As Chief Operating Officer or COO of South America, he drove the FIAT brand to market leadership and significantly grew other key brands. He also led the launch of the Jeep brand in Brazil and developed the Pernambuco plant, one of the region's largest automotive hubs.

Commenting on the appointment, Executive Chairman John Elkann, said, "Antonio's deep understanding of our Company… and of our industry equip him perfectly for the role of Chief Executive Officer in this next and crucial phase of Stellantis' development."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.