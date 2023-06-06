News & Insights

Stellantis announces top executive team changes

June 06, 2023 — 03:48 pm EDT

June 6 (Reuters) - Stellantis NV STLAM.MI on Tuesday said the automaker is carrying out top executive team changes effective July 1.

Chief Technology Officer Ned Curic will extend his scope to include research and development, becoming chief engineering and technology officer.

Curic will replace Harald Wester, who is retiring, Stellantis said.

The company also appointed Beatrice Foucher, currently DS Automobiles CEO, as chief planning officer, replacing Olivier Bourges.

