Stellantis Announces Launch Of Ram's New Off-Road Truck Lineup

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), Thursday introduced the latest Ram off-road truck lineup with light- and heavy-duty offerings, and customized performance.

The auto-maker said that the starting prices of the newly launched models are 2025 Ram 1500 RHO at $69,995, 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel at $64,195, 2025 Ram 1500 Warlock at $54,260, 2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon at $68,470, and 2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel at $68,965.

The company, which also owns Chrysler and Fiat, stated that the new powertrain models offer 3.0-liter Hurricane Standard Output Straight-Six Turbo, an all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output SST engine and 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, whereas the heavy-duty trucks offer the 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 engine and Cummins I-6 turbodiesel.

Currently, Stellantis's stock is trading at $24.40, down 1.85 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

