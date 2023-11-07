News & Insights

Stellantis Announces Global Debut Of New 2025 Ram 1500 - Quick Facts

November 07, 2023 — 12:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - Stellantis (STLA) unveiled new 2025 Ram 1500 with more powerful, more fuel-efficient 3.0-liter Hurricane and 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output Straight-Six Turbo engines. Ram 1500 is part of Ram's significant contribution to Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. The 2025 Ram 1500 is scheduled to arrive in dealerships in the first quarter of 2024.

The 2025 Ram 1500 offers customers three engine options, including the 3.0-liter Hurricane and 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output Straight-Six Turbo engines from the Stellantis Hurricane Twin-turbo family, and the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 eTorque.

