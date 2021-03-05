Stellantis Announces Distribution Of Faurecia Shares

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) announced a conditional distribution by the company to the holders of its common shares of up to 54,297,006 ordinary shares of Faurecia and up to 308 million euros in cash, being the proceeds received by Peugeot S.A. from the sale of ordinary shares of Faurecia in October 2020. It is payable to holders of Stellantis common shares of record as of March 16, 2021, pursuant to a capital reduction.

The cash portion of the distribution is anticipated to be paid on or about March 22, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.