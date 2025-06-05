Stellantis Announces Agenda for 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Stellantis announces agenda for 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting, appointing Antonio Filosa as executive director. Details available online.

Stellantis N.V. has announced the agenda for its 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM), set for July 18, 2025, in Amsterdam. The key item on the agenda is the proposed appointment of Antonio Filosa as an executive director. Filosa brings over 25 years of automotive experience, having successfully led Stellantis in both the Americas and Global Quality, contributing to market leadership and significant growth for various brands. His recent initiatives as Chief Operating Officer of North America include enhancing U.S. operations and improving relationships with dealers and suppliers. Detailed materials regarding the EGM are available on the Stellantis corporate website, with printed copies accessible upon request.

Potential Positives

The announcement of Mr. Antonio Filosa's proposed appointment as an executive director highlights the company's commitment to leadership stability, particularly given his extensive experience and proven success in the automotive industry.



Filosa's achievements, such as establishing a market-leading position for the FIAT brand in South America and successfully launching Jeep® in Brazil, reflect positively on Stellantis' growth strategies and market expansion efforts.



The EGM provides shareholders with an opportunity to engage with important governance decisions, reinforcing transparency and inclusiveness in the company's decision-making process.



The availability of EGM materials in the Investors section of the corporate website demonstrates Stellantis' commitment to keeping shareholders well-informed and engaged.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights a significant corporate event (the EGM) but may indicate a lack of stability or confidence in current leadership, necessitating the appointment of a new executive director at a time when organizational changes are being made.



The mention of "significantly reducing excessive dealer inventory" suggests potential issues with overproduction or mismanagement of supply chains, raising concerns about operational effectiveness.



The focus on improving relationships with dealers, unions, and suppliers may imply existing tensions or dissatisfaction within these critical stakeholder groups.

FAQ

What is the date of the 2025 Stellantis Extraordinary General Meeting?

The 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting of Stellantis is scheduled for July 18, 2025.

Who is being proposed for appointment as an executive director?

Mr. Antonio Filosa is proposed for appointment as an executive director of Stellantis.

Where will the Stellantis EGM be held?

The Stellantis Extraordinary General Meeting will take place in Amsterdam.

How can shareholders access EGM materials?

Shareholders can find EGM materials in the Investors section of the Stellantis website.

What is Stellantis' mission as a global automaker?

Stellantis is dedicated to providing customers with freedom in mobility while embracing innovative technologies.

Stellantis Publishes Agenda for









2025 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders







AMSTERDAM, June 5, 2025 – Stellantis N.V. today announced the publication of the agenda and explanatory notes for its 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM), which is scheduled to take place on July 18, 2025, in Amsterdam.





As previously announced, the EGM will resolve the proposed appointment of Mr. Antonio Filosa as an executive director of the Company.





Antonio Filosa is a veteran of the Company with a proven track record of hands-on success spanning over 25 years in the automotive industry. He has led Stellantis in both North and South America as well as in Global Quality. During his time as Chief Operating Officer of South America, the FIAT brand gained a market-leading position, along with significant growth in the Peugeot, Citroën, Ram, and Jeep



®



brands. As a result, Stellantis became a clear industry leader in the region. He led the startup of the Pernambuco plant, one of South America’s largest automotive hubs, and launched Jeep



®



in Brazil, which became the brand’s leading market outside of the United States.





As CEO of Jeep



®



, Antonio Filosa expanded the brand’s global presence, including in Europe, thanks to very popular products such as the Jeep



®



Avenger. Since his appointment to the role of Chief Operating Officer, Americas in December 2024, he has initiated the strengthening of U.S. operations, including significantly reducing excessive dealer inventory, reorganizing the leadership team, driving the process of introducing new products and powertrains, and increasing dialogue to improve relationships with dealers, unions and suppliers.





The official notice of the EGM, along with explanatory notes and related materials and voting instructions, is now available in the



Investors



section of the Stellantis corporate website at



www.stellantis.com



. Shareholders may also request a printed copy of these materials, using the contact information provided below.





About Stellantis











Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep







®







, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit







www.stellantis.com







